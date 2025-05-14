BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin’s riddle answered by Malaysian PM - about the 3 Russian royal thrones
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 14 hours ago

Putin’s riddle about the three Russian royal thrones: how did the Malaysian Prime Minister solve it?

Classic Putin quip:

‘Here stand three thrones, one for the Tsar, the second throne is for his wife, the Tsarina. And the third throne. Who do you think it's for?

The Prime Minister, almost without thinking, answered for the second wife

This is the answer of a true Muslim!'

Adding:  The Malaysian PM visited Putin today. 

Russian-Malaysian relations are on the rise’ — Putin

Delegations of Putin-Malaysian PM announcement following talks.

‘Both countries are connected by longstanding future and mutual understanding’

Adding:  Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim says he raised the MH17 victims’ concerns directly with President Putin

He says Putin conveyed condolences and insisted Russia is ready to cooperate — if the investigation is truly independent

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy