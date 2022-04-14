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Prophecy Fundamentals Part 6 - America In The Bible 3
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34 views • April 14, 2022
America IS in the Bible. I've been circling the target in previous videos as I asked who we are, but I present conclusions and evidence here. It's the grand finale.
This is the 6th and final part of my Prophecy Fundamentals series. Knowing this information will give you the foundation to lay headlines and current events against Scripture, and stand in defense of our nation.
This is the 6th and final part of my Prophecy Fundamentals series. Knowing this information will give you the foundation to lay headlines and current events against Scripture, and stand in defense of our nation.
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