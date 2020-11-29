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The People Making a Stand of Resistance in Paris France!! Peaceful Protesting is Over!!
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378 views • November 29, 2020
France takes to the streets to demand animal Macron step down! The butcher of Paris wants to make it illegal to take photos of police while they gouge people's eyes out for his neoliberal rule. This is not a colour revolution, the corporations aren't backing this one. #Bastille
Very violent clashes in #Paris near the #Bastille as thousands protest the new security law which prohibits to film police officers.
Very violent clashes in #Paris near the #Bastille as thousands protest the new security law which prohibits to film police officers.
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