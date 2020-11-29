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The People Making a Stand of Resistance in Paris France!! Peaceful Protesting is Over!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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378 views • November 29, 2020
France takes to the streets to demand animal Macron step down! The butcher of Paris wants to make it illegal to take photos of police while they gouge people's eyes out for his neoliberal rule. This is not a colour revolution, the corporations aren't backing this one. #Bastille
Very violent clashes in #Paris near the #Bastille as thousands protest the new security law which prohibits to film police officers.
Keywords
zgoldenreportthe people resistance in paris francepeaceful protesting is over in francethe people of france had enoughvery violent clashes in parismillions of protesters in bastillepolice brutality in francemacron is a dictatorpeople of france making a stand in parismassive violent clashes in paris france
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