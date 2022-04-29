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The New World Order Agenda Requires That Italy Should Perish
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98 views • April 29, 2022
OP Freedom.
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: 'The New World Order Agenda Requires That Italy Should Perish'
“In the New World Order plans, Italy should succumb, be invaded by millions of immigrants, lose its Catholic identity, erase its traditions, and be sold off to foreign multinationals.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12pvvp-the-new-world-order-agenda-requires-that-italy-should-perish.html
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: 'The New World Order Agenda Requires That Italy Should Perish'
“In the New World Order plans, Italy should succumb, be invaded by millions of immigrants, lose its Catholic identity, erase its traditions, and be sold off to foreign multinationals.”
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12pvvp-the-new-world-order-agenda-requires-that-italy-should-perish.html
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