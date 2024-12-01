✨Kurakhovske direction, assault on Ilyinka.

Assault detachments of the 33rd Mechanized Regiment of the 20th Mechanized Division cleared the last lines of defense on the western outskirts of the village, supported by armored vehicles.

The Victory Banner marked the results of the hard military labor of our troops and the extremely competent planning of the assault, during which it was possible to simultaneously employ multiple units and force the enemy, prepared for defense, to follow our plan.

✨The Russian Army is advancing westward.

Adding:

Russian army raises Russian flag over school in Kurakhovo

During the assault, several Ukrainian militants surrendered, and Russian fighters were able to advance further and clear several enemy strongholds, after which they installed the Russian flag instead of the Ukrainian flag on the school building in Kurakhovo, confirming the liberation of key points of resistance.