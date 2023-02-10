The 1890's - Rare Footage of Cities Around the World DhruvaAlimanMusic
The 1890's ~ Amazing Rare Footage of Cities Around the World
The start of motion pictures, late 1890's. Rare film of cities, towns and countries. High-quality remastered prints from the Lumiere archives and EYE Film Museum. Clips listed in order below. Music: "Dream Walking" & "What Must Be" by Dhruva Aliman
Film Clips...
April 1897 - Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem
1897 - Group leaving church in Bohemia, Czech Republic
August 6, 1899 - Ship departure in Livorno, Italy
May 1896 - Tverskaya Street in Moscow, Russia
1897 - Nihonbashi, Tokyo, Japan
1898 - Early Rollercoaster, Britain (Restored Film)
Feb 20, 1896 - Street Dance in Drury Lane, London
June 1899 Victorian Era - Ladies Cycling Display in London
1899 - Town Parade in Selkirk, Scotland
November 3, 1896 - The Melbourne Cup horse races in Australia
May June 1896 - Group in Geneva, Switzerland
1896-1901 Visual tour of New York City
1896 - Frederick Street in Berlin
Summer 1896 - Visual tour of Italy Milan & Venice
1898 - Ice Skaters in France
Late 1890s - A Trip Through Paris, France
1897 - Arrival of a Two-Stage Train in France
Apr 11, 1896 - High Street in Marseille, France
c1898 - Avenue du Bois de Boulogne in Paris, France
c1898 - President Félix Faure and crowd in France
Sep 1898 - Scheveningen Boulevard in the Hague
1896 - Children's Marble Game in Lyon, France
Venice and visit with Pope Leo XIII
