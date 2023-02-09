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SNAFU report - 2023-02-08 (Ep. 14) - SoTU Comedy Gold, Preparing for the Zombie Apocalypse, HAARP, Magnetosphere
- [x] 4 years ago - magnetic north is shifting rapidly
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-27/earths-inner-core-may-have-reversed-rotation.html
- https://www.brighteon.com/461640cd-6839-4b86-be52-dcda2c823a56
- Source: https://newsciencereport.com/2023-01-27-earths-inner-core-may-have-reversed-rotation.html
- Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-022-01112-z
- Catastrophism vs Uniformism
- https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-00007-1
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-6579515/Scientists-warn-Earths-magnetic-North-Pole-begun-moving-erratically-speeds-50km-year.html
- [x] AZ: Cabal / Deep State wins this round.
- https://resistthemainstream.com/kari-lake-has-a-plan-b-in-mind-if-she-loses-election-lawsuit/
- [x] Comedy Gold
- https://dailycaller.com/2023/02/07/marjorie-taylor-greene-appears-to-troll-biden-with-prop-chinese-balloon-ahead-of-sotu - [x] https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-sotu-speech-tonight-heres-what-hes-likely-read
- [x] YUK https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1623139868153880577
- [x] “I enjoy conversion?” https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1623151807982706688
- [x] SotU: MTG - https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1623167184527626240
- [x] HAARP caused the Turkey quake? Evidence might seem to say so.
- https://twitter.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1622781851097071616
- https://twitter.com/06melihgokcek/status/828797704679673856
- https://twitter.com/06melihgokcek/status/828797976013373444
- https://web.archive.org/web/20210623194623/https://www.ingersolllockwood.com/turning-teslas-dream-of-free-energy-into-a-weapon-in-this-case-directed-inward-at-america-for-greed-and-profit/
- https://web.archive.org/web/20210629035520/http://endoftheamericandream.com/is-the-new-madrid-fault-earthquake-zone-coming-to-life/
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The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
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