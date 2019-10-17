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What? Trump Moves to Protect Tech-Tyrants
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527 views • October 17, 2019
Old media, like USA Today, is dying. But Trump is propping up the cyber-censors of the internet’s public square and extending the protection of censors internationally with trade deals. Does he not realize that social media will be censoring him? Twitter is already rolling out rules & the escalating support for impeachment can be traced to the revival of dying mainstream platforms on cable.
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