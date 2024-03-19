Create New Account
Russian Ballistic Missiles Wiped Out Top-Secret NATO Military Site In RIVNE┃Russia Captured MIRNOYE
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

On the night of March 18, Russia launched another massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. This time, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kirovograd regions were subjected to massive missile attacks. Moreover, witnesses and monitoring services confirmed numerous explosions at military facilities in cities such as Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Svetlovodsk, and Rivne.............. ******************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

