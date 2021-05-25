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Fauci's Wall Of Denial Is Crumbling
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401 views • May 25, 2021
After flip flopping his story repeatedly. Sometimes defending the need for gain of function research in China and elsewhere. And then denying that any of the research took place. Research that could possibly add to Fauci's new identity as the Father of the Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci's power trip has now hit a wall. And rather than stand by the denial. Fauci is admitting that the origin of the virus should be investigated. An investigation that has been wiped clean by the Chinese government and the mockingbird media. Or has it?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60abdba8aeb6274694c2b27a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60abdba8aeb6274694c2b27a
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