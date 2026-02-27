RUSSIA Blew UP the DAM and Deluged the main City of Donbass along with hundreds of AFU soldiers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Russian General Staff ordered the destruction of the 'Khrushchev' Pond dam in the western part of 'Konstantinovka'. The footage clearly shows how the aerial bomb FAB-3000 hits the target with precision, as a result of which the territories of the western part of the city were submerged, along with hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who were in their dugouts and fortified areas...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!