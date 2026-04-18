Riccardo Bosi: This War Was Planned Years Ago

What we are watching now is what was planned a long time ago.





The full webcast is linked below.





Captain Kyle Patriots Endgame U.S. Aussie Roundtable (17-18 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78ng7o-capt-kyle-patriots-end-game-us-aussie-rd-table-w-capt-kyle-kelly-and-ltc-bo.html

https://rumble.com/v78o11c-australiaone-aussie-usa-roundtable-18-april-2026.html