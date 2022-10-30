IT'S HAMMER TIME! 🔨🏳️‍🌈🦄🍆💩😂 WITH THE PELOSI CRIME FAMILY

Thanks to https://gab.com/lapua_for_liberals/posts/109257562644704211 and The United Spot!🎆





Thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/pZvnZh0.png 🖼️

https://gypsytaubjailed.blogspot.com/ ⌨️





If this is really Operation: Trust rolling out...did the (((homosexual banking mafia))) count on Operation: Warp Speed?!?🌪️





Looks like a BIG OL' NOPES to me❌





https://politiquerepublic.substack.com/p/corporate-media-is-protecting-the





https://babylonbee.com/news/citizens-being-able-to-vote-the-ruling-party-out-of-power-is-the-end-of-democracy---op-ed-by-garth-struddelfudd





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11368801/Kanye-doubles-anti-Semitic-claims-sharing-SPREADSHEET-filled-names-Jewish-execs.html





https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/10/29/video-kanye-west-doubles-down-on-anti-semitic-claim-jews-control-media-shares-spreadsheet-of-jewish-entertainment-and-media-execs/





https://www.theblaze.com/paul-pelosi-hammer-attack-david-depape-update





https://twitter.com/senronjohnson/status/1586436295622119427

Hearing Dr. Peter McCullough has been stripped of his medical certifications. On what basis did this occur? He has dedicated his life to saving others. This is outrageous and must be reversed.

Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 29, 2022





https://www.theatlantic.com/newsletters/archive/2022/10/why-conspiracy-theorists-always-land-on-the-jews/671730/





https://www.theverge.com/2022/10/28/23428132/elon-musk-twitter-acquisition-problems-speech-moderation





https://twitter.com/Oilfield_Rando/status/1586503693867917312

BREAKING: images from the Paul Pelosi attack have been leaked to lemonparty dot org

Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 29, 2022