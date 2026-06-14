Catastrophic Disclosure vs Controlled Truth – What’s REALLY Happening

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Are governments slowly preparing us for UFO disclosure… or are we being manipulated with a controlled narrative?
In this Q&A with Ben Emlyn-Jones, we break down the real debate: catastrophic disclosure vs controlled truth — and what it means for humanity.
This Q&A explores one of the biggest questions in ufology today:
Is disclosure happening… or being controlled?
We discuss:
• Catastrophic disclosure vs gradual release
• Government transparency vs deception
• Historical paradigm shifts (Copernicus, Darwin)
• Free energy and why it may be suppressed
• The role of media in preparing the public
• Ethics, consciousness, and human evolution
• The possibility of ET influence on disclosure
• Why whistleblowers rarely come forward
• Good vs bad ETs and non-interference
This is a wide-ranging, deep conversation on the future of disclosure and humanity’s place in a larger reality.
Watch Part 1 (full presentation on UFOs & Energy): https://old.bitchute.com/video/2XHBQ8KxkBXt/
Ben is the creator of the HPANWO blog, a contributor to UFO Truth Magazine, and the author of the Roswell Rising trilogy.
HPANWO blog: https://hpanwo.blogspot.com
Books: https://hpanwo-bb.blogspot.com/2016/08/roswell-rising-is-here.html
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@benthejrporter
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