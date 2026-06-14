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Catastrophic Disclosure vs Controlled Truth – What’s REALLY Happening
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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Are governments slowly preparing us for UFO disclosure… or are we being manipulated with a controlled narrative?

In this Q&A with Ben Emlyn-Jones, we break down the real debate: catastrophic disclosure vs controlled truth — and what it means for humanity.

This Q&A explores one of the biggest questions in ufology today:

Is disclosure happening… or being controlled?


We discuss:

    • Catastrophic disclosure vs gradual release

    • Government transparency vs deception

    • Historical paradigm shifts (Copernicus, Darwin)

    • Free energy and why it may be suppressed

    • The role of media in preparing the public

    • Ethics, consciousness, and human evolution

    • The possibility of ET influence on disclosure

    • Why whistleblowers rarely come forward

    • Good vs bad ETs and non-interference


This is a wide-ranging, deep conversation on the future of disclosure and humanity’s place in a larger reality.

Watch Part 1 (full presentation on UFOs & Energy): https://old.bitchute.com/video/2XHBQ8KxkBXt/


Ben is the creator of the HPANWO blog, a contributor to UFO Truth Magazine, and the author of the Roswell Rising trilogy.

HPANWO blog: https://hpanwo.blogspot.com

Books: https://hpanwo-bb.blogspot.com/2016/08/roswell-rising-is-here.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@benthejrporter


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📚 More from Brian Ruhe

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🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

Keywords
ufosufodisclosureuapdisclosure
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