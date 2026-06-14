Catastrophic Disclosure vs Controlled Truth – What’s REALLY Happening

Are governments slowly preparing us for UFO disclosure… or are we being manipulated with a controlled narrative?

In this Q&A with Ben Emlyn-Jones, we break down the real debate: catastrophic disclosure vs controlled truth — and what it means for humanity.

This Q&A explores one of the biggest questions in ufology today:

Is disclosure happening… or being controlled?





We discuss:

• Catastrophic disclosure vs gradual release

• Government transparency vs deception

• Historical paradigm shifts (Copernicus, Darwin)

• Free energy and why it may be suppressed

• The role of media in preparing the public

• Ethics, consciousness, and human evolution

• The possibility of ET influence on disclosure

• Why whistleblowers rarely come forward

• Good vs bad ETs and non-interference





This is a wide-ranging, deep conversation on the future of disclosure and humanity’s place in a larger reality.

Watch Part 1 (full presentation on UFOs & Energy): https://old.bitchute.com/video/2XHBQ8KxkBXt/





Ben is the creator of the HPANWO blog, a contributor to UFO Truth Magazine, and the author of the Roswell Rising trilogy.

HPANWO blog: https://hpanwo.blogspot.com

Books: https://hpanwo-bb.blogspot.com/2016/08/roswell-rising-is-here.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@benthejrporter





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