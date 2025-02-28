Ahmad Abu Hamda Freed in Al-Aqsa Flood Deal





The Zionist occupation forces have released prisoner Ahmad Abu Hamda, 39 years old, who had been sentenced to 14 years in prison. He is from the Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus city in the northern West Bank. This release follows the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. As part of the deal, the resistance released four Zionist female prisoners in exchange for 200 Palestinian detainees sentenced to long or life sentences.

Interview: Muzaffar Zouqan, Director of the Prisoners' Club in Nablus Governorate

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 29/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video