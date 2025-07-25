© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eagle on the Hunt: Russian nuclear submarine departs for combat drills in July Storm exercise
The Akula-class nuclear submarine Orel (lit. "Eagle") has stealthily left its homeport, diving into operational depths to simulate a missile strike against a mock enemy naval group.
The July Storm drills put Russia's silent predators on full combat alert — proving they can deliver a decisive blow at ANY MOMENT.