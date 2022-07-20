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JCI 2022-07-20 Welcome to the Masquerade, Shannon Rowan, John Hamer (Part 2)
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
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22 views • July 20, 2022

GET IT ON AMAZON WHILE YOU CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Welcome-Masquerade-Prelude-Great-Reset/dp/B09Y395SBM


Shannon Rowan’s WiFi Refugee

https://wifi-refugee.com/


Shannon’s blog:

https://wifi-refugee.com/blog%2Fessays


John Hamer’s Falsification of History

http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/


John’s author profile on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/John-Hamer/e/B00B8X4CB6


John’s BitChute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z26zmEN7WToE/

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/


GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6


coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/


Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4


CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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