Are Rising Rates Setting a Debt Avalanche in Motion? | Bob Moriarty, Michael Oliver, Chen Lin

Bob Moriarty, Michael Oliver and Chen Lin return as guests on this episode of Jay Taylor's "Turning Hard Times Into Good Times."





Virtually every time the Fed has started raising rates, they continue to raise rates until something breaks. While a portion of the air is left out of the credit bubble that the Fed pops, they never go all the way in letting all the excess air out of those past mal-invested bubbles. Instead, they pile one bubble on top of another such that, over the past 60 years since gold was removed from the dollar, the Fed has created the greatest bubble ever! So, when this current bubble is broken it is possible that the financial system will be reset with a new global financial system. That’s because we know from experience that in a globally connected world financial distress in one market in a corner of the world can’t necessarily be kept from spreading. Global markets have been so distorted by the Fed and other central banks that have manipulated interest rates way below their free-market levels that even the smallest interest rate snowflake rise can be the next one to set the entire dollar-based financial system into a destructive avalanche.





Bob provides his insights into current events that may be set to break the system and we will seek his advice regarding how he believes we should prepare. Michael recently wrote that “This was not a controlled adjustment in rates. This is a collapse situation.” We asked him why he thinks a total collapse of the bond market is a foregone conclusion. Chen who has just returned from travels in Kazakhstan, Turkey and Finland tells us where he is investing his money during these troubled times.

