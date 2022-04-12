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Only Bible prophecy rapture Christian left behind at rapture will be judged by war & plague & famine
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118 views • April 12, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022).
There are three types of people groups.
1) The real Christians who are getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day and who everyone is trying to kill to silence, who will be raptured to heaven after finishing their warnings. Everyone hates them and their original Bible verses who is the Word of God Jesus.
2) The lukewarm fake Christians who are redefining hundreds of Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and who will be left behind on the earth at the rapture to be beheaded by the AntiChrist and their blood fed to the vampires.
3) The atheists who are ridiculing us real Christians every day, and who will be judged by God’s wars and plagues and famines and demon armies and asteroids and zombie apocalypse and earthquakes and volcanoes and polar shifts and solar flares and Godzilla titans and Nazi FEMA camps and werewolf vampire gargoyle army.
If you are not completely stupid like Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, then you need to ask yourself the simple question why your church pastors are not warning about these things. They are afraid of getting assassinated, and their families getting slaughtered, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day, and being ridiculed by all their church donators as some kind of a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. They are donation money worshippers and pastor’s reputation worshippers and own life’s safety self worshippers. They are abominations of the End Times apostate harlot Church. This is why they redefine hundreds of Bible verses for Satanism’s Western Hellenistic ideologies values, and rebel against women’s head coverings, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and steal unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax from their sheep whom they shear. They will lead many to destruction, and the blood of billions of people will be on their hands. They are Satan Lucifer’s unbiblical job position “pastors” political commissar information monopoly officers, who are “ordained & allowed & trained” by Satan Lucifer to blind the people. Instead of everyone leaving their churches and everyone trying to kill them frantically, everyone flocks to their churches and everyone loves them. Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors make billions of dollars from the religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. They are crazy lunatics who have lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. This is what happens when they rebel against women’s head coverings and their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. They are just like the heathens who walk outside the church.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
There are three types of people groups.
1) The real Christians who are getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day and who everyone is trying to kill to silence, who will be raptured to heaven after finishing their warnings. Everyone hates them and their original Bible verses who is the Word of God Jesus.
2) The lukewarm fake Christians who are redefining hundreds of Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and who will be left behind on the earth at the rapture to be beheaded by the AntiChrist and their blood fed to the vampires.
3) The atheists who are ridiculing us real Christians every day, and who will be judged by God’s wars and plagues and famines and demon armies and asteroids and zombie apocalypse and earthquakes and volcanoes and polar shifts and solar flares and Godzilla titans and Nazi FEMA camps and werewolf vampire gargoyle army.
If you are not completely stupid like Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, then you need to ask yourself the simple question why your church pastors are not warning about these things. They are afraid of getting assassinated, and their families getting slaughtered, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day, and being ridiculed by all their church donators as some kind of a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. They are donation money worshippers and pastor’s reputation worshippers and own life’s safety self worshippers. They are abominations of the End Times apostate harlot Church. This is why they redefine hundreds of Bible verses for Satanism’s Western Hellenistic ideologies values, and rebel against women’s head coverings, and cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and steal unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax from their sheep whom they shear. They will lead many to destruction, and the blood of billions of people will be on their hands. They are Satan Lucifer’s unbiblical job position “pastors” political commissar information monopoly officers, who are “ordained & allowed & trained” by Satan Lucifer to blind the people. Instead of everyone leaving their churches and everyone trying to kill them frantically, everyone flocks to their churches and everyone loves them. Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors make billions of dollars from the religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. They are crazy lunatics who have lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. This is what happens when they rebel against women’s head coverings and their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. They are just like the heathens who walk outside the church.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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