US Military News





Dec 31, 2023





Recent reports from Kyiv's military have revealed shocking numbers—Russia has lost a staggering 44 tanks, 60 armored personnel vehicles, and 38 artillery systems in just 24 hours. Yes, you heard it right. In a single day, Moscow's forces suffered significant losses, marking a major setback in their offensive around the town of Avdiivka.





According to Ukrainian military sources, these recent losses bring Russia's total tank losses since the start of the conflict to a staggering 5,783, with an additional 10,752 armored personnel vehicles also lost.





