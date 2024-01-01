Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 44 Tanks, 60 APVs, 38 Artillery Systems in 24 Hours
High Hopes
US Military News


Dec 31, 2023


Recent reports from Kyiv's military have revealed shocking numbers—Russia has lost a staggering 44 tanks, 60 armored personnel vehicles, and 38 artillery systems in just 24 hours. Yes, you heard it right. In a single day, Moscow's forces suffered significant losses, marking a major setback in their offensive around the town of Avdiivka.


According to Ukrainian military sources, these recent losses bring Russia's total tank losses since the start of the conflict to a staggering 5,783, with an additional 10,752 armored personnel vehicles also lost.


NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuYEYFS-bkA

russia war us military news ukraine tanks losses horrifying artillery 24 hours avdiivka apvs

