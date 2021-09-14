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Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Attack on Free Speech and More
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1650 views • September 14, 2021
On this episode of Face the Facts, former Facebook content moderator Ryan Hartwig shares with us his experience with what the big tech company allowed on their platform, including human smuggling and other illegal activities. He also shares with us about what others are doing to fight back against the Big Tech oligarchs and what YOU can do to protect your personal freedom online. We discuss his new book. Support Ryan and purchase his book at the link below!
Ryan Hartwig
--Author of Behind the Mask of Facebook: A Whistleblower's Shocking Story of Big Tech Bias and Censorship with Kent Heckenlively, JD. https://amzn.to/3xMT79s
--Founder, The Hartwig Foundation for Free Speech
--Facebook Insider with Project Veritas
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.ryanhartwig.org
Gab: https://gab.com/RealRyanHartwig
All Links: https://linktr.ee/ryanhartwig
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Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books
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Ryan Hartwig
--Author of Behind the Mask of Facebook: A Whistleblower's Shocking Story of Big Tech Bias and Censorship with Kent Heckenlively, JD. https://amzn.to/3xMT79s
--Founder, The Hartwig Foundation for Free Speech
--Facebook Insider with Project Veritas
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.ryanhartwig.org
Gab: https://gab.com/RealRyanHartwig
All Links: https://linktr.ee/ryanhartwig
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM AND PATRIOTISM!
Go to Mypillow.com use promo code: APRIL for up to 66% off!
Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books
Introducing our newest affiliate, Culture of Life 1972, a chic, on-point, classy Pro-Life Christian Online Fashion Boutique! All items are MADE IN THE USA! Shop here for women's clothing, jewelry, bags and trendy accessories and support small business.
www.col1972.com Promo code: APRIL for 10% off your order!
Follow Face The Facts with April Moss on the following channels and SUBSCRIBE:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Os6eE9FYBtlO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/W95Gbhum2iY6JNfX8
Telegram: https://t.me/aprilmosstv
Instagram: @aprilmosstv
Facebook: @aprilmosstv
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