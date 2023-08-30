A Pearl of Great Price

January 19th, 2020

Will you give everything you have to follow Jesus Christ? Pastor Dean preaches the importance of loving and obeying our Lord God and fleeing from the lusts of this world. Teachings from Mark 10, Luke 14, and John 14.

"Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto a merchant man, seeking goodly pearls: Who, when he had fond one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had, and bought it." Matthew 13:45-46