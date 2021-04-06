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Covid19
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394 views • April 06, 2021
Το συγκεκριμενο Video διαγραφηκε απο το προφιλ του Νικου Αντωνιαδη στο facebook ως fake news ειναι απο το Γενικο Κρατικο Νικαιας.
Εδω περιγραφωνται τα απανθρωπα πρωτοκολλα που χρησιμοποιουν στα νοσοκομεια σε ασθενεις με Covid . Ο Κυρ Γιαννης ηταν 76 ετων και απεβιωσε μετα απο 3 ημερες
Εδω περιγραφωνται τα απανθρωπα πρωτοκολλα που χρησιμοποιουν στα νοσοκομεια σε ασθενεις με Covid . Ο Κυρ Γιαννης ηταν 76 ετων και απεβιωσε μετα απο 3 ημερες
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