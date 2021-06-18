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Paul O (Truth Unveiled) and Mike Lindell speak about the election stuff
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0 view • June 18, 2021
Listen carefully to Mike. He is giving you clues. ALSO...remember here recently...Trump said in a video..We will be back..sooner than you think. People think 2024. That is all BS. You cant have 2024 if 2020 isn't fixed. It WILL BE FIXED..Mike Lindell already has all the proof. More people need to wake up though... Too soon and the world will be in chaos...this is being done slowly. We must have patience..timing is important. We are all tired. I know I am. But once this shit show is over...it will be so much better, all corrupt politicians will be revealed and removed and many arrested. HOLD THE LINE...GOD HAS THIS.
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