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The Truth About Bill Gates & Vaccines - Please, Please Circulate (MIRRORED)
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1035 views • February 06, 2021
The Truth About Bill Gates & Vaccines - Please, Please Circulate (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/The-Truth-About-Bill-Gates---Vaccines#b
23 minutes of vital information re: Bill Gates, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI that you will never hear, again, on MSM. they are killing people, harming and killing children in Africa, India, around the world.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/the-new-mrna-covid-vaccines-inject-an-operating-system-into-your-body-not-a-conspiracy-theory-moderna-admits-it/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/The-Truth-About-Bill-Gates---Vaccines#b
Claim ID
b4211b45ad7b9f378590279c1013f1ff0e7eed01
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/The-Truth-About-Bill-Gates---Vaccines#b
23 minutes of vital information re: Bill Gates, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI that you will never hear, again, on MSM. they are killing people, harming and killing children in Africa, India, around the world.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/the-new-mrna-covid-vaccines-inject-an-operating-system-into-your-body-not-a-conspiracy-theory-moderna-admits-it/
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/The-Truth-About-Bill-Gates---Vaccines#b
Claim ID
b4211b45ad7b9f378590279c1013f1ff0e7eed01
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Keywords
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