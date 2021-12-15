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Can Covid-19 Vaccines Harm The Brain? Dr. Vernon Coleman Says Yes
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248 views • December 15, 2021
Studies keep coming out that show danger and harm from the vaccines. Now, a new study shows the vaccine can affect the brain. Dr. Vernon Coleman explains what has been found.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr Vernon Coleman explains the severe harm the Covid-19 Vaccines do to the Brain
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/14/dr-vernon-coleman-what-the-covid-jabs-do-to-the-brain/
2) Dr Vernon Coleman says we all need to pray
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/14/dr-vernon-coleman-what-the-covid-jabs-do-to-the-brain/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr Vernon Coleman explains the severe harm the Covid-19 Vaccines do to the Brain
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/14/dr-vernon-coleman-what-the-covid-jabs-do-to-the-brain/
2) Dr Vernon Coleman says we all need to pray
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/14/dr-vernon-coleman-what-the-covid-jabs-do-to-the-brain/
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