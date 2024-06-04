© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbed - Deceiver.
Saturday, May 1, 2010
You've been caught in a lie!! You can't deny it!
So let the war begin, You're far from innocent, Hell I just don't know where it will end,You are the one to blame, You've made a habit of, Fucking up my life (ow!)
Another fallacy, Is laid in front of me, Now I just don't know, What to believe
Another animal, Sent to devour, Whatever's left inside
I know now!
It's all been a lie...
A mortal enemy, Has been revealed to me, How come I wasn't able to see, Another vampire, Getting a fix from, Sucking up my life (OW!), An evil entity
Had taken hold of me, Ripped out my heart and started to feed, I still remember when, I thought that all you were, Eating was my pride..