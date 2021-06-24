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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 06-24
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10 views • June 24, 2021
Our "Faux" Vice President is finally breaking down and going to the border. Not because she is finally doing her job, but because Trump is going there on the thirtieth. So she wants to beat him there, though the media put out a different reason. But I will get into that one too.
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