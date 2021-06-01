“To Do Great Things with the Concentration of Power” – A CCP’s Political Lie!

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In the May 24, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo commented on a CCP’s political lie – “the concentration of power and resources is necessary to do great things”. He said this lie had led to the death of 21 athletes who participated the Marathon in Baiyin city in China, more casualties than the recent Israeli-Palestinian war. The CCP also applied this logic to its economy – no more than 200 families are controlling all the resources and wealth in China. The death of the 21 marathon athletes indicated that it would be problematic for the CCP to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.