The West Is Now Impotent In The Ukraine Conflict

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At 10:42, I said, “the Russians have lost 157,000 troops.” I meant to say that the Kiev regime has lost 157,000 troops, according to Douglas Macgregor; the Russians have lost 20,000, according to the BBC. It was a slip of the tongue. It’s clear by context, but just want to clarify for the record. GL
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