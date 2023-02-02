The West Is Now Impotent In The Ukraine Conflict

At 10:42, I said, “the Russians have lost 157,000 troops.” I meant to say that the Kiev regime has lost 157,000 troops, according to Douglas Macgregor; the Russians have lost 20,000, according to the BBC. It was a slip of the tongue. It’s clear by context, but just want to clarify for the record. GL



Mirrored - Gonzalo Lira - Again

