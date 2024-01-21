Create New Account
They're EXPOSING the entire U.S. invasion from start to finish
The invasion of the U.S. is happening in real time with tens of thousands of illegal aliens streaming across the border everyday. The team from Muckraker tracked the entire route that the illegals take from Ecuador all the way to the U.S. and the catalogued it all in a new documentary which you can see right here on YouTube: 

Keywords
immigrationusainvasionillegal aliens

