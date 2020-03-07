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Depopulation, Water, and You
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145 views • March 07, 2020
Focus on the Facts – November 18, 2016
Guest was Kevin Galalae, Founder and Director of the Center for Global Consciousness and the most informed expert in the world on the UN’s global depopulation agenda and socially engineered genocide with covert chemical and biological agents used all over the world since 1945, including vaccines, Fluoride in water, GMO foods and pesticides, Geoengineering and chemtrail spraying.
Guest was Kevin Galalae, Founder and Director of the Center for Global Consciousness and the most informed expert in the world on the UN’s global depopulation agenda and socially engineered genocide with covert chemical and biological agents used all over the world since 1945, including vaccines, Fluoride in water, GMO foods and pesticides, Geoengineering and chemtrail spraying.
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