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Documentary: Humanity Must Decide
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80 views • March 20, 2021
Humanity must decide if we will continue down this road of suffering. Will we stand up and demand tyranny to stop? Will we protect others from harm? It's our collective decision.
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Please share this video with others.
You can see data presented here at https://SarahWestall.com
You can subscribe to SarahWestall.tv, Ebener, Gab.com, and all my video and audio podcast channels at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Please consider supporting my work by joining Ebener, SarahWestall.tv or by supporting my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop
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