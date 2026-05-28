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Punished For Saving
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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Modern investing feels mentally exhausting.

The problem is a monetary system that punishes savers and forces speculation.

The real goal of investing should not be maximizing returns at any cost — but creating freedom from worry, time freedom and a life that your portfolio actually serves.

Rising prices and fiat currencies push people into constant speculation.

Modern financial advice often treats symptoms instead of solving the real problem.

The “leaky bucket” explains so much of modern financial stress.

Gold may be the simplest way to restore peace of mind.


GoldSilver (28 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/vT9XgeCclpU

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservegoldthe fedsilvermonetary systeminflationfiat currenciesinvestingcentral banksprecious metalsreal moneycentral bankspeculationsavingsound moneyprecious metalalan hibbard
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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