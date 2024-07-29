From My Heart: What I See Coming 07/29/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares with us what lies ahead for the near future according to Prophecies given to God’s Prophets.
00:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
03:30 - From the Heart
10:01 - Trump Will Return
14:55 - New World Order & Israel
18:00 – Finances
21:58 - Suitcase Nukes & Food Shortages
25:47 - God’s Plan
29:55 - Prepper Bar
