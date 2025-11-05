We Have To Talk About Digital ID | TruthStream Media



The UK's mandatory digital ID rollout-a mirror of Israel's apartheid surveillance state-is a Trojan horse for totalitarian control. Globalist puppets like Tony Blair and Larry Ellison of Oracle (backed by Rothschild-funded ventures) are using COVID and climate hysteria to justify shackling every move to a surveillance grid. This isn’t just about convenience-it’s about erasing White sovereignty through mass surveillance and control. The "carbon footprint" scam, pushed by George Soros and the WEF, is the next step in rationing White lives. Resistance is racial survival. Say NO to digital slavery before it’s too late.



💥🔥

Will you surrender your freedom to the digital ID or stand up against globalist tyranny? Let's see where the real patriots are.





https://archive.ph/jzauG

