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Canada Implicated In Liberated Ukrainian Nazi Torture Chamber, Bioweapons Development & Racketeering
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323 views • March 26, 2022
There's a storm coming because as the truth comes to light (and it is) the perpetrators in the Build Back Better cult behind the Covid-Crime Against Humanity and the Nazi World Order will have nowhere to hide.
Evidence is surfacing that proves that the government's of Canada, the United States, and Britain are guilty of horrendous War Crimes, and it's only a matter of time now, before these truths reach the sleeping masses.
It's already begun, and truly, Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming
Evidence is surfacing that proves that the government's of Canada, the United States, and Britain are guilty of horrendous War Crimes, and it's only a matter of time now, before these truths reach the sleeping masses.
It's already begun, and truly, Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming
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