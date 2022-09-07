Recorded Ambush by 'PMC Wagner' - Against the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut. - 090722

Ambush "PMC Wagner" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut

Rybar's team had at their disposal a trophy video filmed with a chest camera of one of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The footage shows how Ukrainian servicemen are going to their stronghold near Bakhmut, not suspecting that Wagner PMC fighters are already waiting for them there. Arriving at the place, the Ukrainians find themselves under heavy fire.

The camera captures the death of its operator and the futile attempts of Ukrainians to resist.