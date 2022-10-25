This Is the Best Soil Formula for Your Plants

"If you want thriving, lush plants, do this:

In this video, Andy Smith, the Farm Manager at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, discusses the best soil mixture formula for your plant babies!

According to Andy, plants grow best when they’re planted in a blend of half peat and half mushroom soil while growing them solely on mushroom won’t yield you good results. 👈

