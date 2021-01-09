© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'WILLIAM TOMPKINS PART ONE: Everything You've Been Taught is Wrong
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • January 09, 2021
This is a most fascinating interview with a true insider (93 y/o at the day of recording, Dec. '16) into the 'Above Top Secret', the 'Majestic' levels of secrecy and he is spilling the beans. What is fascinating is that what he talks about makes a lot of sense in view with other things over the years that have been 'leaked'. What he says, sort of pulls it all together about extraterrestrials and everything else...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.