FBI Seize Horrific Obama Freak Off Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
1538 views • 7 months ago

The FBI are scrambling to cover up “damaging” footage of the Obamas and other VIP elites engaged in depraved sex acts with minors including underage popstars, according to witnesses who were present during some of their worst excesses.

Described as worse than Frazzledrip, the scope of the FBI investigation is being kept under a tight wrap because the authorities are desperate to protect the powerful names implicated in Diddy’s blackmail operation.

Unfortunately for the elite, whistleblowers including those closest to Diddy and his entourage are coming forward to expose what they know about sex crimes perpetrated at his infamous Freak Off parties attended by a Who’s Who of Hollywood and D.C.
 
 
 
Tags: Diddy, Justin Bieber, Michelle Obama, Freak off, FBI, Elite pedophiles, Hollywood, Diddy blackmail, Epstein, Obamas, VIP elites, VIP, elites, depraved sex acts, sex acts, minors, underage popstars, underage, popstars, Frazzledrip, blackmail operation, blackmail, operation, elite, whistleblower, sex crimes, Freak Off parties, Whos Who, Hollywood, DC

