Pruning, Presence, and Persevering Are Key Components of a Joy-Filled Life - Tara Dew





Even in the midst of Mardi Gras madness, there is an opportunity to spread the joy of Christ. Tara Dew has shared Jesus in her community by going into the heart of New Orleans to proclaim the Gospel. She is the president’s wife of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, director of Thrive ministries, and author of Overflowing Joy: What Jesus Says About a Joy-Filled Life. She discusses what it’s like to witness during Mardi Gras celebrations and discusses the three big “Ps” of her book: Pruning, Presence, and Persevering in God’s commands. She also talks about why women often feel like they are not doing well in life, thanks to unfair pressures and social media illusions. “Don’t let the world distract you,” she says. Jesus alone is our life and our joy.









Jesus is the rooted vine that gives life to the branches, which represent us





Comparison is a thief of joy





We often forget that attitudes are contagious and that our JOY can be contagious





Mardi Gras is more scandalous in the French Quarter where the partying takes place, but offers an excellent opportunity to witness









