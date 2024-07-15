BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pruning, Presence, and Persevering Are Key Components of a Joy-Filled Life - Tara Dew
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
5 views • 9 months ago


Even in the midst of Mardi Gras madness, there is an opportunity to spread the joy of Christ. Tara Dew has shared Jesus in her community by going into the heart of New Orleans to proclaim the Gospel. She is the president’s wife of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, director of Thrive ministries, and author of Overflowing Joy: What Jesus Says About a Joy-Filled Life. She discusses what it’s like to witness during Mardi Gras celebrations and discusses the three big “Ps” of her book: Pruning, Presence, and Persevering in God’s commands. She also talks about why women often feel like they are not doing well in life, thanks to unfair pressures and social media illusions. “Don’t let the world distract you,” she says. Jesus alone is our life and our joy.



TAKEAWAYS


Jesus is the rooted vine that gives life to the branches, which represent us


Comparison is a thief of joy


We often forget that attitudes are contagious and that our JOY can be contagious


Mardi Gras is more scandalous in the French Quarter where the partying takes place, but offers an excellent opportunity to witness



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Gabb Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): http://gabb.com/promo/TINA

Overflowing Joy book: https://bit.ly/4ewrGac


🔗 CONNECT WITH TARA DEW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaraBDew


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247: https://petclub247.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
gospelpresencemardi grasperseveringpruningtina griffincounter culture mom showtara dewjoy filledthrive ministriesnew orleans baptist theological seminary
