QueMala's Prosecutorial Experience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRINGE ALERTS: Exaggerate Much?
◦ It Turns Out Kamala Wasn’t Much Of A Prosecutor
◦ Kamala’s Non-Existent Law Enforcement Credentials
* I sense a pattern.
* S/he was a horsesh!t DA and AG as well as Senator and VP.
* One wonders what skills this individual might have...
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (25 October 2024)