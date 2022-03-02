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First Hillary suggested that Putin’s health is declining or he is mentally unstable, and now Nancy Pelosi is now pushing that Putin could be attacking Ukraine because he might have cancer
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63 views • March 02, 2022
Holy crap. First Hillary suggested that Putin’s health is declining or he is mentally unstable, and now Nancy Pelosi is now pushing that Putin could be attacking Ukraine because he might have cancer or brain fog from Covid 😂
“Some people say he has cancer. Some people say he has brain fog from Covid. Other people just think he’s a complete raging bully.”
Wow. This is like an SNL skit back when it was mildly funny.
“Some people say he has cancer. Some people say he has brain fog from Covid. Other people just think he’s a complete raging bully.”
Wow. This is like an SNL skit back when it was mildly funny.
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