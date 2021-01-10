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Violence in Schools: Is Your Child's Learning Compromised?
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38 views • January 10, 2021
How is the current western school system jeopardizing our children's education? Stuart Wachowicz is a former Director of Curriculum for Edmonton Public schools in Alberta. Here he explains one of the fundamental issues which plague our educational institutions.
Society has allowed radicals to make accommodation demands of school systems that are fully irrational, wasteful of money and instructional talent, and worst of all denying our children the opportunity to maximize their potential. To allow this is unreasonable and unprofessional of senior administration.
Parents have every right to expect the best education possible for their children, and to be in a safe environment where students comply with rules and standards of behaviour.
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www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#viewpoint #westerneducation #schoolviolence
Society has allowed radicals to make accommodation demands of school systems that are fully irrational, wasteful of money and instructional talent, and worst of all denying our children the opportunity to maximize their potential. To allow this is unreasonable and unprofessional of senior administration.
Parents have every right to expect the best education possible for their children, and to be in a safe environment where students comply with rules and standards of behaviour.
----------
www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#viewpoint #westerneducation #schoolviolence
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