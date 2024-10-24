BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Real Criminals in America Wear Badges - Conspiracy Against Rights - Here's the Deal
America at War
America at War
147 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 6 months ago

If YOU LIE to Police it's a "crime" according to their "Statutes and Codes"

At least if you are operating under the Jurisdiction of Maritime Admiralty Law.


If the Police LIE TO YOU ( or anyone else ) it's just another day at the office!


These costume wearing, homicidal thugs are natural born liars and narcissistic abusers, of not only the public, but as statistics demonstrate, their own spouses as well.


Watch as the Nassau County Sheriff's Office misrepresents a situation to a store manager, as he unlawfully solicits a trespass in violation of policies and procedures, and common decency as well.


Police and Sheriffs are the enemies of decent Americans everywhere!

They literally ARE the "Standing Army on US Soil" prohibited in the Constitution. And they operate above their own "laws" (Statutes & Codes)


original video:

THE MOST DISGUSTING DISPLAY OF COP CONSPIRACY WE'VE SEEN IN A WHILE


https://old.bitchute.com/video/NEtWg7JxINI/

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy