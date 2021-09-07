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Salty Cracker: Satanic Dr. Fauci's Image Laundering With Documentary Is Going Horrible [06.09.2021]
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201 views • September 07, 2021
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Fauci | Official Trailer | National Geographic Documentary Films
133,011 views Aug 31, 2021
National Geographic
18.3M subscribers
https://youtu.be/NBEau86jZjI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVm7bg6pXKo1Pr6k5kxG9A
Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, National Geographic Documentary Films’ FAUCI is a revealing portrait of the nation’s top infectious disease expert and one of our most dedicated public servants.
The film will debut in select theaters on September 10.
---
Important Fauci Update: Wear masks in the shower!
171,416 views May 3, 2021
tyler fischer
9.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YzSgXonr0X0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Y_HaUqzTYABL2whcwGOKA
Want a personalized Fauci video?! https://www.cameo.com/tythefisch
Support my Comedy & get BONUS content: https://patreon.com/tylertalks
--
Fauci: It nothing personal, It's Strictly Business'
Follow the Fucking Money....
Are National Geographic also a part of the Satanic Cult?
Producer Dan Cogan:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Cogan
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0169000/
https://twitter.com/cogandan1
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/dr-anthony-fauci-doc-in-the-works-at-nat-geo-from-dan-cogan-liz-garbus-4125589/
https://films.nationalgeographic.com/fauci
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005921/en/National-Geographic-Documentary-Films-Sets-FAUCI-Theatrical-Release-Date-With-Magnolia-Pictures-for-Sept.-10
'Fauci' on IMDB
2021 - PG-13 - 1h 44min
A glimpse into infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci who has led the U.S. fight against every epidemic the country has faced from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and the ongoing COVID-19.
A portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the public servant, scientist, physician, husband and father whose career spans seven presidents and is bookended by two pandemics: HIV/AIDS, which shaped him, and of course Covid-19, the latter bringing him countless TV appearances in American homes on an almost daily basis over the course of nearly two years.
Release date September 10, 2021 (United States)
Country of origin United States
Official site https://films.nationalgeographic.com/fauci
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13984924/
--
152,195 views Sep 6, 2021
Salty Cracker - 678K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7YuQVR8GYD0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
Fauci | Official Trailer | National Geographic Documentary Films
133,011 views Aug 31, 2021
National Geographic
18.3M subscribers
https://youtu.be/NBEau86jZjI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpVm7bg6pXKo1Pr6k5kxG9A
Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, National Geographic Documentary Films’ FAUCI is a revealing portrait of the nation’s top infectious disease expert and one of our most dedicated public servants.
The film will debut in select theaters on September 10.
---
Important Fauci Update: Wear masks in the shower!
171,416 views May 3, 2021
tyler fischer
9.57K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YzSgXonr0X0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Y_HaUqzTYABL2whcwGOKA
Want a personalized Fauci video?! https://www.cameo.com/tythefisch
Support my Comedy & get BONUS content: https://patreon.com/tylertalks
--
Fauci: It nothing personal, It's Strictly Business'
Follow the Fucking Money....
Are National Geographic also a part of the Satanic Cult?
Producer Dan Cogan:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Cogan
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0169000/
https://twitter.com/cogandan1
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/dr-anthony-fauci-doc-in-the-works-at-nat-geo-from-dan-cogan-liz-garbus-4125589/
https://films.nationalgeographic.com/fauci
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005921/en/National-Geographic-Documentary-Films-Sets-FAUCI-Theatrical-Release-Date-With-Magnolia-Pictures-for-Sept.-10
'Fauci' on IMDB
2021 - PG-13 - 1h 44min
A glimpse into infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci who has led the U.S. fight against every epidemic the country has faced from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and the ongoing COVID-19.
A portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the public servant, scientist, physician, husband and father whose career spans seven presidents and is bookended by two pandemics: HIV/AIDS, which shaped him, and of course Covid-19, the latter bringing him countless TV appearances in American homes on an almost daily basis over the course of nearly two years.
Release date September 10, 2021 (United States)
Country of origin United States
Official site https://films.nationalgeographic.com/fauci
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13984924/
--
152,195 views Sep 6, 2021
Salty Cracker - 678K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7YuQVR8GYD0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
https://saltmustflow.com
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