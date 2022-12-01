China’s Protests Are the Reaction to Years of CCP’s Repression

https://gnews.org/articles/549271
Summary：11/29/2022 Jonathan Ward: Chinese people’s protests are the reaction to years of CCP’s repression.CCP is experimenting with digital and physical repression. The Biden Administration should stand with those who stand for freedom in a dictator regime like this.
