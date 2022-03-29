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Difference in Democrat-run Cities and Better Places is HUGE: GA Candidate Carminthia Moore
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40 views • March 29, 2022
There is a major difference in the attitudes and governance of high-crime, high-poverty jurisdictions controlled by Democrats and more prosperous areas that are more conservative, explains Georgia House candidate Carminthia Moore in this interview for Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Moore is taking on one of the most powerful politicians in Georgia--a well-funded, Big Pharma-funded representative who is waging war on parental rights--in an effort to protect fundamental freedoms for the people of Georgia. The prominent technology consultant says it is time for true constitutional conservatives to get involved, or risk losing liberty and all that American hold dear.
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