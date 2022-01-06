Week 1 Training from Rick: Transformational and Healing Prayer

WEEK 1: INTRO, THE WAR AND GETTING CLOSE TO GOD



The Heart of this Training and Study Guide



The heart of this training and study guide is to empower Christian Patriots who have a heart for the hurting to be confident in both transformational and healing prayer. The result will be thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands see miracles of salvation and healing within the B2T Neighborhood Prayer Warrior groups.



This guide is designed to provide initial training to Group Leaders, Organizers or Members and then branch off into individual Group Study sessions as each group prepares to be used by the Almighty!



My belief is that we will have another bio-attack from the enemy that will take advantage of those that weakened their immune system with the vaccines.



Many people during the Winter of 2021-2022 will end up losing close family members and friend and will be emotionally damaged and need of emotional healing. Others will have devastating health deterioration themselves and need physical healing. Many will be suffering with both!



In addition, those that see these miracles who do not have Christ as their savior, will be more open to the message of the cross as we “preach Christ crucified.”



1 Corinthians 1:22-24: For Jews demand signs and Greeks seek wisdom, but we preach Christ crucified, a stumbling block to Jews and folly to Gentiles,



We just need to preach Christ crucified!! The Gospel will spread widely as the Neighborhood Prayer Warrior groups glorify the Lord! The real goal of these Prayer Warrior groups is to help the hurting and lead them to the narrow path of Jesus Christ as people’s personal savior. Then to disciple these new believers as we live the great commission!



Matthew 28:19-20: Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”